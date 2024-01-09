B2B2C Insurance Market Size To Hit USD 1.8 Billion By 2031, At A 10.0% CAGR – Report By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tailored risk assessment and mitigation strategies bolster insurers' capabilities in offering comprehensive coverage solutions efficiently.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global B2B2C insurance market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2031. The overall sales revenue for B2B2C insurance is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031. Changing societal trends, like the gig economy's rise, impact insurance demands. The increasing number of freelancers and independent workers necessitates flexible insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs, steering insurers to design more adaptable and on-demand coverage options.

The influence of cultural perceptions of risk drives insurance consumption. As societies become more risk-averse or risk-tolerant, insurers need to align offerings accordingly. Lifestyle changes, such as wellness-oriented trends, steer insurance towards proactive health solutions and preventive care coverage.

B2B2C Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

The B2B2C insurance market witnesses intense competition with major players such as Allianz, AXA, and Zurich Insurance Group leading the industry. These insurers provide diverse insurance products and services, focusing on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) distribution channels.

Emerging contenders like Prudential and MetLife disrupt the market with innovative B2B2C insurance models. Strategic partnerships, technological integration, and customer-centric approaches shape the competitive landscape.

A growing focus on digitalization and personalized insurance offerings heightens competition, necessitating agility and innovation among insurers to adapt to evolving consumer demands and capitalize on the expanding B2B2C insurance market globally. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Allianz SE

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Aviva plc

AXA S.A.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BNP Paribas S.A.

China Life Insurance Group

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Munich Re Group

Prudential plc UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Insurers pivot towards wellness programs and policies that incentivize healthy lifestyles, influencing the market's direction. Geopolitical factors influence market dynamics. Political instability or geopolitical shifts prompt changes in insurance preferences. Consumers' confidence in certain regions or economies affects their insurance decisions, compelling insurers to adapt offerings to address these sentiments.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Health insurance emerges as the leading type segment driving the B2B2C insurance market due to increasing healthcare needs and coverage demands.

Global is the leading geographical scope segment in the B2B2C insurance market due to widespread insurance coverage and multinational operations. Large enterprises lead the B2B2C insurance market due to extensive resources and capacity to offer diverse insurance products globally.

B2B2C Insurance Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Accelerated digitalization enhances B2B2C insurance distribution, facilitating seamless customer interactions and personalized offerings.

Collaborative partnerships expand reach and enable insurers to offer diversified products through B2B2C channels efficiently.

Tailored insurance solutions and enhanced customer experiences drive market growth and customer loyalty.

Evolving regulations shape insurance distribution models, influencing insurers' strategies in the B2B2C space . Utilization of advanced analytics for customer insights and risk assessment aids insurers in offering precise and competitive B2B2C insurance solutions.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market: Regional Profile



North America boasts a mature market, with key insurers like Allstate and Chubb dominating. This region emphasizes sophisticated insurance products tailored for diverse consumer segments, leveraging digitalization for seamless B2B2C engagement.

In Europe, particularly in countries like the UK and Germany, insurers such as AXA and Allianz lead in B2B2C offerings. They focus on versatile insurance solutions, integrating technology and partnerships for enhanced customer experiences within the complex European insurance landscape. The Asia Pacific region experiences rapid B2B2C insurance market growth, driven by insurers like Ping An and AIA Group, leveraging digital platforms and partnerships to cater to diverse consumer needs across varied markets.

Product Portfolio



Allianz SE offers a diverse portfolio of insurance and asset management services globally. Their offerings encompass life, health, property, and casualty insurance, along with investment and retirement solutions, catering to individual and corporate clients with a focus on financial protection and wealth management.

Aviva plc specializes in insurance, providing a wide range of life, health, and general insurance products. Their portfolio includes pension plans, savings, and investment solutions, prioritizing customer-centric offerings for financial security and peace of mind. AXA S.A. Inc. delivers comprehensive insurance and financial services worldwide. Their portfolio spans life, health, property, and casualty insurance, coupled with investment and retirement products, emphasizing innovative solutions for risk management and wealth accumulation.

B2B2C Insurance Market: Key Segments

By Type



Life Insurance Non-life Insurance



Home Insurance



Vehicle Insurance

Health Insurance

Personal Insurance

Accident Insurance Others (Transport, Credit Insurance, etc.)

By Geographical Scope



National

Multi-country

Regional Global

By Company Size



Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise

By Application



Individuals Corporates

By Nature of Business



Brick & Mortar

E-commerce

Multi-channel

Non-commercial Service Company

By End-Use Industry



Banks & Financial Institutions

Automotive

Utilities

Retailers

Travel

Housing Others (Lifestyle, Telecom, etc.)

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

