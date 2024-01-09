Hydrogen Peroxide Market To Surpass USD 5.31 Bn By 2030 Driven By Growing Demand In Disinfectants And Healthcare Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2023-2030

As per SNS Insider, Hydrogen Peroxide Market to reach new heights driven by the rise in consumption due to expansion of industrial sectors in emerging economies

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Report Scope:The global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is growing significantly, with a market size valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2022. According to SNS Insider's forecast, it is poised to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.Increasing need for disinfectants, rising demand in the healthcare sector, a surge in paper & and pulp production, and a growing number of food processing facilities. All these factors contributed to the hydrogen peroxide market expansion. One of the market's prominent growth drivers is the heightened emphasis on health and sanitation. Hydrogen peroxide has emerged as a frontline solution for disinfection and sterilization, finding applications in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and public spaces. Its ability to effectively eliminate pathogens without leaving harmful residues positions it as a key player in the ongoing global efforts to enhance hygiene standards.Get a Report Sample of Hydrogen Peroxide Market @Beyond its role in healthcare, the market is witnessing a surge in demand from the water treatment sector. With water scarcity becoming an escalating global concern, hydrogen peroxide offers an eco-friendly alternative for wastewater treatment and purification. Its capacity to break down into water and oxygen ensures that its application aligns with sustainability goals, making it a valuable asset in addressing water quality challenges.Market OverviewHydrogen peroxide has a very important role in the chemical industry. This product serves as a vital raw material for major bulk chemical industries and contributes to various industrial and manufacturing value chains. It also plays a crucial role in wastewater treatment as an effective oxidizing agent, known for its environmental-friendliness and reliability.Some of the major key players studied in this report are:. Evonik Industries. Solvay. Aditya Birla Chemicals. Gujarat Alkalies. Hansol Chemical CO. Ltd. Chang Chun Petrochemical. Akzo Nobel. Kemira Oyj. National Peroxide Limited. Arkema S. A.Market AnalysisThe demand for hydrogen peroxide has experienced a significant boost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in its use in disinfectant products. The paper and pulp industry has also seen substantial growth in demand for hydrogen peroxide, attributed to its chlorine-free properties and contributions to improving pulp quality. Furthermore, the healthcare sector has embraced hydrogen peroxide for its antiseptic properties, driving market expansion. However, potential health hazards and side effects associated with hydrogen peroxide exposure hinder the market's growth.Segmentation AnalysisOn the basis of Industry, the pulp and paper industry was the leading market segment in 2022 due to hydrogen peroxide's role as a bleach, enhancing both the mechanical and chemical properties of pulp and paper products. Similar to this based on the application segment, the bleaching application segment dominated the market due to increasing use in various industries, including medical, textiles, and pulp and paper.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Grade. Standard. Chemical. Cosmetic. Aseptic. Food. SemiconductorBy Application. Bleaching. Oxidation. Environmental. Packaging. Disinfectant. Propellant. OthersBy Industry. Pulp and paper. Textile. Chemical. Food and beverage. Personal care and cosmetics. Healthcare. Electronics. Mining. OthersKey Regional DevelopmentThe Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022, capturing the highest market share. This is attributed to the region's growing presence of chemical formulators, personal care product manufacturers, and medical industries. North America has taken the lead in the wastewater treatment industry, addressing water-borne illnesses by treating over 33 billion gallons of toxic water daily, ensuring safe consumption for local residents.Key Takeaway. Increasing awareness of sanitation, health, and safety, alongside the rising number of surgeries and the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections contributed mainly to the market's expansion. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the industrial hydrogen peroxide market, benefiting from high economic growth rates and substantial investments across multiple sectors.Impact of Covid-19. Increased Demand for Disinfection and Sanitization:The foremost impact of COVID-19 on the hydrogen peroxide market has been the surge in demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. Hydrogen peroxide's strong antimicrobial properties positioned it as a crucial component in cleaning and disinfection protocols across healthcare facilities, public spaces, and households.. Healthcare Sector Prioritization:The healthcare sector, in particular, experienced a heightened demand for hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for surfaces, medical equipment, and even as a wound-cleaning agent. The urgent need for effective infection control measures during the pandemic underscored the importance of hydrogen peroxide in maintaining a hygienic environment.Growth Opportunities for Hydrogen Peroxide Market. Disinfection and Sanitization Demand:The heightened focus on hygiene and sanitation, especially in healthcare, food processing, and public spaces, presents a significant growth opportunity. Hydrogen peroxide's strong disinfectant properties position it as a valuable solution in the ongoing efforts to control infections and maintain cleanliness.. Environmental Applications: The push toward environmentally friendly solutions aligns with hydrogen peroxide's characteristic of decomposing into water and oxygen. Applications in wastewater treatment, environmental remediation, and soil treatment contribute to the market's growth as industries seek sustainable alternatives.. Paper and Pulp Industry: The paper and pulp industry is a major consumer of hydrogen peroxide, especially in the bleaching process. As the demand for paper and related products continues, the hydrogen peroxide market stands to benefit from the growth in this sector.. Textile Industry:Hydrogen peroxide is used in the textile industry for bleaching and dyeing processes. With the expansion of the textile sector and the demand for sustainable textile manufacturing processes, the market has an opportunity to play a key role in providing eco-friendly solutions.. Healthcare Applications: Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the healthcare industry for wound care and as a cleaning agent. With the increasing focus on healthcare and medical advancements, there is potential for the market to expand further in this sector.. Emerging Technologies: Advances in technology may lead to new applications for hydrogen peroxide, driving innovation and creating opportunities in unexpected sectors. Research and development efforts may uncover novel uses or more efficient production processes.. Global Water Treatment Needs: As water scarcity becomes a global concern, the demand for effective water treatment solutions is rising. Hydrogen peroxide, with its applications in water treatment, is well-positioned to address this demand, especially in regions facing water quality challenges.. Green Chemistry Initiatives: The market can benefit from the growing emphasis on green and sustainable chemistry. Hydrogen peroxide's environmentally friendly characteristics make it a preferred choice, and the market can leverage this trend for further growth.. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between hydrogen peroxide manufacturers and industries in need of its applications can open up new markets and drive mutual growth. Partnerships for research and development can also lead to innovations and expanded product portfolios.. Regulatory Support for Sustainable Solutions: Supportive regulatory frameworks promoting the use of environmentally friendly chemicals can create a conducive environment for the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market.Recent Developments. In April 2023, Solvay signed a license agreement with Guangxi Chlor-Alkali Chemical, enabling the construction of a hydrogen peroxide mega plant in Qinzhou, China, to support propylene oxide production.. In December 2022, Hansol Chemical Co.,a subsidiary of Hansol Group, expanded its business scope to biomaterials by acquiring a controlling stake in BiOCS Co., a biomaterial detergent maker.. In June 2020, Nouryon announced the development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China, to produce key intermediates for its organic peroxide business.Buy the Latest Version of this Report @ConclusionThe market's growth is propelled by the increasing demand for effective disinfection and sanitization solutions, particularly in response to heightened awareness of health and safety concerns. The ongoing emphasis on environmentally friendly alternatives aligns perfectly with hydrogen peroxide's ability to decompose into water and oxygen, positioning it as a preferred choice in industries striving for sustainable practicesKey sectors such as healthcare, water treatment, paper and pulp, textiles, and environmental applications continue to drive the demand for hydrogen peroxide. Its role in wastewater treatment and soil remediation further underscores its significance in addressing pressing environmental issues.Table of Contents - Major Key Points Covered in the Report1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4.Impact Analysis4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Grade9. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Application10. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Segmentation, By Industry11. Regional Analysis12 Profile13 Landscape13.1. Competitive Benchmarking13.2. Market Share Analysis13.3. Recent Developments14. USE Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

