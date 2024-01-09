NEW LOGISTICS SOFTWARE AIMS TO OUTPERFORM MAJOR LTL COMPETITORS IN 2024: HERE's WHY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Safe Direct has taken a unique approach towards arranging low-volume shipments (less than truckload), where there is no middle man or service providing quotes or haggling on pricing.Upon first landing on , users are welcomed with a warm futuristic feel, and an introduction to their complex, yet user-friendly product offering.The Direct Portal web application allows small business shippers of any size to create load postings quickly and easily for shipments of five pallets or less. These posting submissions are automatically translated into the easy-to-navigate load board, to then be bid on by a network of carrier accounts. These are real bids from verified carriers, filling extra truck space by taking on extra pallets within their route.As advertised, clicking on the 'access' tab of the site reveals that it is completely FREE to request and obtain an account. The only cost incurred is 4% of the agreed upon booking price, from each party involved. For carrier accounts, this minimal cost includes 24-hour quick pay.With many changes expected this year throughout the logistics industry, and LTL specifically, United Safe Direct is offering streamlined solutions at an accurate price.United Safe Direct LLC/access/contact

