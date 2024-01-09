Asian markets surge amid Wall Street recovery, oil price concerns

(MENAFN) Asian stock markets showed positive momentum on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from Wall Street's recent recovery that nearly erased all its early-year losses. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.2 percent upon resuming post-holiday trading, reaching 33,763.18. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite rose 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. However, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9 percent.



On Wall Street, a notable rally was driven by declining Treasury yields, offering relief to the stock market. Big Tech stocks, which had significantly influenced last year's gains, rebounded after a recent slump. The S&P 500 surged 1.4 percent, nearing its record, while the Nasdaq climbed 2.2 percent, outpacing the Dow Jones's 0.6 percent rise.



Amidst the positive sentiment, Boeing faced challenges, with its shares dropping 8 percent following an in-flight incident. This decline also impacted Spirit AeroSystems, a Boeing supplier, which fell by 11.1 percent. Furthermore, concerns arose in the oil sector as Saudi Arabia reduced its oil prices for February, leading Exxon Mobil and Marathon Oil shares to decline by 1.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, with U.S. crude falling to USD70.77 per barrel.

