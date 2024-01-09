'Hanuman' Director Prasanth Reveals Blend Of Superhero Magic, 'Bhartiya Itihas' In His Cinematic Vision

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma has opened up on what inspired him to make the superhero movie 'HanuMan'', and shared how there are influences of 'Bhartiya Itihas' in all his works.

Prasanth was in the national capital to promote the movie, along with the lead actor Teja Sajja.

Talking to media, the director said: "I was taught itihas as a subject in school, and I was very passionate about those stories, and those characters.'

"Those characters used to be around me like all the time. And there are many great characters and lot of quality this generation can adapt from those characters. They are very motivational, inspirational for the current generation," said Prasanth.

Prasanth is known for his works like 'Awe', 'Kalki', and 'Zombie Reddy'.

He continued saying, "I have done a zombie film, a psychological thriller, an investigative film, there are references to our itihas- for example names of the characters. There are influences of our Bhartiya itihas in all my works."

Speaking further about 'HanuMan', Prasanth said: "When my previous film with Teja (Zombie Reddy) became a hit, I thought now I have good market to make the stories I want to tell, the stories that I am very fascinated about."

"At the same time, I am not mature enough or big enough director to make films on itihas. So I thought let me start from doing a superhero film, where a normal boy gets powers of Lord Hanuman, and from there down the line, probably, get mature enough to direct those big stories," he added.

Produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

It is slated to release on January 12.

--IANS

sp/svn