Defections Are Shaking Confidence Of People: Goa Lop

Panaji, Jan 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, on Tuesday said that the political defections are shaking the confidence of the people in parliamentary democracy.

Alemao was speaking on the occasion of Goa Legislator's day at the Assembly Complex in Porvorim.

“Political defections are shaking the confidence of the people in parliamentary democracy. It may give immediate gains to be in power but the long-term losses could be dangerous,” Alemao said, expressing unhappiness over incidents of Congress MLAs switching to BJP in the past.

He said that legislative assembly speakers have miserably failed to decide on disqualification petitions.

“There is hardly any burden of litigation on the speaker. It is definitely not a matter of pride or honour for a Constitutional Authority and the Custodian of the apex democratic institution to play with disqualification petitions at leisure and pleasure,” stated Alemao.

He also said that the threats to the freedom of choice and expression is consistently emanating from some organisations.“What is worrisome is the failure of the Government to effectively counter these threats. The silence of the Government has bolstered such forces,” charged Yuri Alemao.

Referring to his statements, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his government is not suppressing voice of anyone.“People have freedom of speech and secondly we have not imported anyone. Those who are interested in switching (from one party to other)... who will stop them? We had not taken the initiative to import anyone. We have only welcomed the decision of those who wanted to join for the welfare of the state and nation. They are not switching in personal interest, it is in the interest of the state,” Sawant said.

Speaker of Maharashtra State Assembly Rahul Narvekar and Speaker of Goa Ramesh Tawadkar were present on the occasion.

