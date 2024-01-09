Cuban government increases gasoline prices to alleviate budget deficit

(MENAFN) In a decisive move aimed at addressing its burgeoning budget deficit, the Cuban government recently unveiled a substantial increase in gasoline prices, set to take effect from February 1. Vladimir Riguero, the Finance Minister, took to state television to elucidate the specifics of this economic reform, revealing that the price of regular gasoline would skyrocket from its current rate of 25 Cuban pesos (equivalent to approximately 20 US cents) to an elevated price of 132 pesos. This represents an astonishing surge of 428 percent. Similarly, the price trajectory for super gasoline is set to experience a parallel hike, escalating from 30 pesos to 156 pesos, marking an increment of 420 percent.



In a further manifestation of these economic recalibrations, the Cuban government also instituted a policy targeting foreign tourists, necessitating that they procure gasoline using hard currency. This particular provision underscores the government's multifaceted approach to generate revenue and alleviate fiscal strains, especially given the backdrop of Cuba's dire economic landscape. The nation has been grappling with a profound economic crisis, prompting a series of interventions by the government in recent times.



Indeed, the end of December witnessed the Cuban government rolling out an array of measures meticulously designed to curtail the burgeoning budget deficit. These initiatives, encompassing various facets of the economy, underscore the severity of the financial challenges confronting the nation. Official data emanating from Cuban authorities painted a sobering picture, revealing a 2 percent contraction in the economy over the preceding year. Compounding these economic woes, the inflationary pressures escalated significantly, culminating in an inflation rate soaring to an alarming 30 percent. Against this backdrop, the government's recent decision to revise gasoline prices emerges as a pivotal component of its broader strategy to navigate the treacherous economic terrain and steer the nation towards sustainable fiscal health.

