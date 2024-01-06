BITBEST The Power To Drive The Decentralized Finance Revolution

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BITBEST is a platform focused on providing decentralized leveraged contract trading for crypto users. It integrates a number of decentralized finance services such as wealth management, futures contracts, AMM and LP to provide users with a more transparent, secure and fair DeFi trading environment, while helping users resist asset inflation in the real world and realize asset appreciation.







In a long period of development, BITBEST has achieved certain phased results. BITBEST builds robust and secure networks that prevent the failure of a single node from bringing the entire network down. The transaction is verified through each node to ensure that any improper behavior cannot pass the verification, thus ensuring the legality and reliability of the transaction. In addition, BITBEST implements a more decentralized network structure, avoiding the threat and risk of a single control node to the whole network. We encourage anyone to participate in the BITBEST network, to jointly maintain and manage the network, to achieve resource sharing and value co-creation. Most importantly, BITBEST eliminates the need for trust in third parties and avoids monopoly and control by centralized institutions through trustless transactions.

The three core foundations of BITBEST are the underlying public chain, decentralized wallet, and decentralized exchange. Currently, BITBEST is actively developing a decentralized exchange called Bitbest-Dex. The exchange supports spot and perpetual contract trading and provides liquidity aggregation and strategic trading. BITBEST shares fees and liquidity benefits with users, eliminating black-box operations and improving users' asset security; By feeding prices through the oracle, BITBEST improves the efficiency of trading. BITBEST has a rich variety of trading, functional ecology is no longer limited, users can freely trade, promote the integration and development of the market; Trading records are publicly available on the chain, ensuring transparency and fairness and reducing the possibility of market manipulation.







BITBEST has a very promising future, and we will continue to work hard to promote the development of decentralized finance. In addition to the decentralized exchange, BITBEST also plans to develop a multi-chain wallet and an underlying public chain, as well as more application ecosystems. The BITBEST multi-chain wallet will support the storage and management of multiple cryptocurrencies, enabling users to manage their digital assets more conveniently; The development of the underlying public chain will provide stronger basic support for the whole ecosystem, achieving higher performance and stronger security. At the same time, we will actively promote cooperation with other projects and platforms to build a more open and connected decentralized finance network.

The future of BITBEST is full of great potential and opportunities. With the continuous development of blockchain technology and the expansion of application scenarios, decentralized finance will become an important trend in the future financial field. As a platform focused on decentralized finance, BITBEST will continue to innovate and evolve to provide users with better trading experience and richer financial services. We look forward to working with you to create a more prosperous new chapter of decentralized finance!