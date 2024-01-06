PM Meets US Congress Delegation

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met a delegation of United States Congress members, Saturday, on the occasion of their visit to the country. The meeting discussed Qatar and the United States of America's strong strategic relations, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

