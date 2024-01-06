North Korea Likely Sending High Precision Nuclear Capable Rockets And Missiles To Russia, U.S. To Raise Issue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) North Korea has found a major defence equipment export market in Russia which has become a viable profit-making channel for Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang and Moscow's engagement especially in the defense sector has increased multifold since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Pyongyang was also previously accused of sending ammunition to Russia by the West.

However, a new analysis by the U.S. has found that North Korea is now sending high-precision missiles and nuclear-capable mobile launchers to Russia. The highly talked about visit of Kim Jong Un to Russia facilitated the recent high-profile defense dealings between the two Eastern countries. Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine occurred on December 30 and January 2.

The images that were clicked post the attack revealed a strong case for Russia's increased cooperation with North Korea. The missile debris found in Kharkiv recently almost resembles North Korea's Hwasong-11 missile. According to Weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis,

the resemblance found in the missile debris also confirms that the Hwasong-11 missile is copied out of Russia's very own Iskander missile system.

The homegrown North Korean missiles have been sold to Russia at a premium rate. Kim Jong Un despite being close to Russian leadership reportedly charged $5 million each. Satellite images taken of the Najin port from October to December showcase increased activity of vessels from Russia. The distance between North Korea's Najin and Russia's Dunay port is just 180 kilometers. Satellite imagery shows hundreds of shipping containers, dozens of vessels, and rail cars nearby.



The U.S. based on satellite imagery is preparing a case against Russia and North Korea in the Security Council of the United Nations. But that could have little effect on the sanctions-ridden Russia and North Korea. North Korean Premier Kim Jong Un has increased the defense output due to the present opportunity after visiting defense factories last August.