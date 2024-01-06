               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate Style Game


1/6/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent figures like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others were spotted in the city showing their impeccable style in fashion wears. Let's check out their pictures

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a yellow dress as she was spotted in Khar

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' and was seen taking a flight to Delhi

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was seen in a grey cut-sleeve top and black lower for her gym session

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a brown ensemble in the city

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his newly wed wife Sshura Khan as they return from their honeymoon

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad was spotted at Mumbai Airport as they return from their New Year holiday

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover was seen in a red shirt and blue jeans as he arrived at the airport

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma was spotted in a black ensemble at Bandra

