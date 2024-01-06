Presiding Bishop Readmitted To Hospital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been diagnosed with a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma he experienced in early December of 2023. He will be undergoing surgery this morning to treat this issue, and updates on his health will be provided as they become available.
Please be in prayer for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team.
MENAFN06012024003118003196ID1107690872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.