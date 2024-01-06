Telangana To Make Mega Master Plan For Industrial Development: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government will make a mega master plan for industrial development across the state by 2050.

Interacting with the office bearers of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, the Chief Minister said that the government will have an industry friendly policy to ensure rapid development and to attract investments.

The Chief Minister said that the government would take industrial development to the next level. He made it clear that there should be no room for any doubts on the issue of industrial development.

He assured the industry body that the government will ensure security of every rupee invested in Telangana and that the invested money will grow in value.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government will design an industrial policy in tune with its priority welfare of rural people and the interests of rural areas. He said industrial development should not concentrate in Hyderabad and all regions in the state should develop at par with Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy told the industrialists that his goal is to see expansion of industry to rural areas. He expressed the view that the welfare of rural areas is interlinked with fruits of development and investments in cities and towns. He requested the industrialists to cooperate in implementing a policy to promote all industrial sectors.

Under this policy, Telangana will be divided into three clusters. There will be urban cluster within Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), semi urban cluster between ORR and Regional Ring Road (RRR) and rural cluster beyond RRR. The government will provide incentives for setting up industries in these clusters.

Revanth Reddy said his government has clarity on the issue of Pharma City. The government will develop Pharma Villages instead of Pharama City. He mentioned that there are 14 radial roads on ORR and they are connected to 12 national highways. Pharma villlages will be developed in 1,000 to 3,000 acres of land close to these roads. A plan will be developed to ensure that there is no pollution and along with industries schools, hospitals and other infrastructure will be provided.

The Chief Minister said that IT, pharma, health, food processing, sports, automobile and organic clusters will be developed. Stating that there are vast opportunities for design and manufacture of defence equipment, he suggested to the industrialists to focus on these opportunities.

He said a new solar power policy will be drafted and solar energy based industries will be given incentives.

He told the industry body that elections, politics and development are different. He claimed that transparent development with a vision is his goal. There should be no doubts that the Congress government will not support industry, he said.

Stating that he is available 24 hours at his office or camp office, Revanth Reddy suggested to industrialists and investors to take decisions after speaking to him. Don't rush to form an opinion or take a decision without speaking to me or government representatives or officials, he said.

Revanth Reddy also told them that there are 35 lakh unemployed in the state and unlike the previous government, the present government does not see them as a burden. We see them as human resources who can participate in industrial development. The government will set up skill universities to impart skills to youth.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, CM Principal Secretary Seshadri, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy were present.

The CII team was led by C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, Anil Kumar V, Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, Satish Reddy, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, Suchitra K Ella, Immediate Past Chairperson, CII Southern Region, Vanitha Datla, Past Chairperson, CII Telangana, D Raju, Past Chairman, CII Telangana attended the meeting.

