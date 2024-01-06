Maldives, The Emerging Sustainable Travel Hotspot Attracts Travelers With Affordable Stays.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has launched its latest flash-sale campaign to sustain this momentum.

MALE, MALDIVES, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating the remarkable achievement of welcoming 1,877,537 tourists throughout 2023, the Maldives surpassed its target of 1.8 million arrivals. The total figures for 2023 reflect a notable 12.1% increase compared to the previous year, with daily arrivals consistently exceeding expectations and an average stay duration of 7.6 nights.Amidst this competitive tourism landscape, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has introduced a range of affordable holiday plans. These include direct booking options and an unprecedented flash-sale campaign . The chain comprises four unique resort islands, each catering to different traveler experiences. Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives is where underwater expeditions and gastronomic indulgence take center stage. Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives, a family-focused resort, caters to the adventurous spirit with an extensive list of watersports. For those seeking peace and tranquility, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is the ideal destination, while Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh-largest coral reef system, ranked among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the worldWhen booking directly, guests can also enjoy up to 10% off on regular rates and choose two additional perks from an exclusive selection which caters to the likes of a family, a couple or a group. The benefits include: a four-course Steak or Seafood dinner on the pristine beach, a Male city excursion for couples, creating lifelong memories with a family dolphin watching experience, or indulging in a rejuvenating 45-minute couples' spa treatment. Cinnamon Velifushi, Hakuraa Huraa, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon also offer additional experiences such as Island-Hopping or a Shark Watching Excursion for Couples.With the introduction of attractive offers, the nation is on the cusp of realizing its ambitious goal of surpassing 2 million tourists in 2024.

