Dayalbagh Way Of Life Exemplifies Holistic Living By Implementing All 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Five female camels and four calves joined the Dayalbagh dairy farm's livestock shortly before the United Nations declared 2024 as the International Year of Camelids

Vibrant cultural presentations by the children of Superhuman Evolutionary Scheme

Dayalbagh community embodies all 17 UN SDGs through Dayalbagh Way of Life: a socio-economic model driven by voluntary, selfless service for global upliftment

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dayalbagh, a private residential community in India, puts into practice all 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) listed by the United Nations. This is achieved through the 'Dayalbagh Way of Life ' – a living socio-economic model anchored in the principle of voluntary, selfless service for the upliftment of all living beings on Planet Earth.

The fifth Winter Session of Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness commenced on Sunday, December 31, where various regional associations, under the auspices of the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha (RSS), Dayalbagh, Agra 282005, India, highlighted the initiatives taken by them and their impact in transforming the lives of the people in the neighborhood towards better worldliness.

The topic of the day's session was 'Conscientiousness-driven self-reliant socio-spiritual model of Dayalbagh in Practice for 108 years – Its scalability, global implementation, sustainability, and impact'. Presentations were made by 11 Regional Satsang Associations located across India and 5 abroad, reflecting the diversity of projects and activities in their over 50 residential colonies not only for leading a fulfilling life themselves but also setting a glowing and practical example for the communities around.

According to the president of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Gur Saroop Sood,“The Regional Satsang Associations are organized into 623 Branch Satsangs, Area Satsangs and Satsang Centers with nearly 190 Satsang Ghars and Satsang Bhawans with a few under construction. Like in Dayalbagh, there are about hundred Industrial Units with 150 distribution Stores supplying daily use, quality goods at highly affordable prices while generating employment for youth and others highlighting the principles of 'work is worship' and 'earn by the sweat of one's brow'.” Dayalbagh is a modern day agrarian community that blends eastern spiritual values & simple way of living and western scientific temper & liberal education.

Another highlight of the conference was the display of camels owned by Dayalbagh Dairy. These camels-five females and four calves-were added to the dairy farm's livestock a few days before the United Nations declared 2024 as the International Year of Camelids. The program ended with vibrant cultural presentations by the children of the Superhuman Evolutionary Scheme. Additionally, students gave a poster presentation on research work and ideas related to the broad topic of TEASE Consciousness. These posters will be on display on both days of the conference.

Nova Bhojwani

ICASSSD

email us here