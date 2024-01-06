Violent Human Trafficking Ring Dismantled By Central Ohio Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) (COLUMBUS, Ohio) - Six members of a violent crime ring in south Columbus have been indicted on a combined 124 felony charges – including murder and human trafficking – following an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General's Organized Crime Investigations Commission, conducted the investigation as part of its ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking.

“Busts like this free victims from the clutches of trafficking and rid our streets of dangerous criminals,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.“These successful investigations propel us closer to a future in which no human beings are bought or sold in Ohio.”

A Franklin County grand jury on Dec. 27 indicted the following suspects on a range of felony charges, including many that carry additional firearm specifications:



James Antwan Dukes-Johnson, 28, of Columbus: 39 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

Michael Anthony Davis, 21, of Columbus: 38 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

Sarah Rose Dotson, 33, of Columbus: 29 felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shahee Siler, 38, of Columbus: 10 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution and felonious assault.

Alexias Monay Lashel Carr-Johnson, 28, of Marysville: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering. Tyler Leianne Payne, 29, of Columbus: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

Anyone with information about the alleged criminal activity or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888 and ask to speak to a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, BCI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, the Licking County Sheriff's Office, the Powell Police Department, the Ohio State University Police Department, the Marysville Police Department, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office, the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Southeast Healthcare and the Salvation Army.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

