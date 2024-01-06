ASTAR Corporation Unveils Marketing Program Fused By AVICA A.I & Marketing To Assist Participating Companies At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 ASTAR 10x Marketing Accelerator Program

ASTAR logo

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASTAR (Astar Corp) has announced its marketing program targeting companies participating in the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, CES 2024 , held in Las Vegas from the 9th to the 12th of January (local time). The program includes consulting services.ASTAR, a South Korean Startup for A.I & Marketing, has developed the emotional content generation AI engine, AVICA (A Very Intelligence Creative of ASTAR). Unlike conventional AI, AVICA creates emotive copywriting, enhancing the quality of generated content for marketing purposes, including blogs, detailed pages, and advertisements. Notably, AVICA's advertisements received recognition at the 'Digital Advertising Awards of South Korea' in December 2023, winning the 'Creative Category Silver Award.'The marketing program by ASTAR aims to support businesses with consulting and solutions. It is open to any company participating in CES 2024, allowing participation from February until the program concludes in a total of six months, with the first four months dedicated to integrating ASTAR's solutions into actual marketing and performing missions.The CEO, Lee Jae-won, stated, "ASTAR has prepared a practical marketing program for companies participating in CES, offering a differentiated marketing solution through the technical prowess of AVICA AI and the human touch of our internal marketing experts." He added, "ASTAR will continue to leap forward as a true growth partner, assisting the growth of not only domestic but also global companies."

