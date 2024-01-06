FPS Dealers' Federation Calls Off Nationwide Strike

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) The All India Fair Price Shop Owners' Association (AIFPSOA) on Saturday withdrew its nationwide strike which was started on January 1.

AIFPSOA General Secretary Bishwambhar Basu said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the inconvenience faced by the consumers and the assurances given by Central and different state governments to consider their demands.

AIFPSOA had announced the indefinite strike in wake of advance commissions in the national perspective and the harassment of ration dealers in West Bengal by the State Food and Supplies Department in the name of PDS Controller.

However, Basu said that the association will conduct its protest programme at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi as per the schedule on January 16 and will also try to send a deputation to the office of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their demands.

“We are hopeful that our grievances will be addressed after we meet the Prime Minister. If our demands are not met we will again be forced to renew our agitation on the same lines,” Basu said.

He said that the ration dealers are frustrated after the Centre government asked the state governments on the advance commission issue.

He also alleged that in the case of West Bengal, a new trend has started in the state where in the wake of the multi-crore ration distribution scam, the State Food and Supplies Department has started to harass the ration dealers in the name of PDS Controller.

“This is nothing but a cover up of the internal corruption within the department,” he added.

--IANS

src/dan