Uzbek-Kazakh Working Group Being Created To Remove Trade Barriers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to create a joint working group
to remove barriers to bilateral trade, the press service of the
Ministry of Investment, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
On January 5, the head of the department, Laziz Kudratov,
discussed with the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan
Arman Shakkaliyev the implementation of projects within the
framework of the road map signed a year ago by the presidents of
both countries.
Over the past seven years, the volume of bilateral trade has
increased almost 2.5 times – from $1.9 billion in 2016 to $4.6
billion in 2023. The parties also noted the possibility of
increasing trade turnover to $10 billion in the coming years.
Based on the joint foreign trade company, UzKazTrade will create
an online trading platform for selling a wide range of goods in the
markets of both countries.
In addition, the parties agreed to accelerate the creation of an
international center for industrial cooperation“Central Asia”. It
will produce import-substituting products using the production base
of the border areas of the two countries.
In March last year, a joint company, UzKazTrade, was established
to supply fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan and flour from
Kazakhstan. A little later it became known that UzKazTrade plans to
wholesale fruits and vegetables from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan
without a commercial markup.
MENAFN06012024000195011045ID1107690770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.