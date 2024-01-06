Türkiye, UK Sign $1.3B Financing Deal For New Railway Line

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and the UK signed a $1.3 billion financing deal for the
construction of a new high-speed electric railway line in central
Türkiye, between the city of Kayseri and the small town of Yerkoy, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During a meeting at the British Consulate General in Istanbul on
Friday, Kemi Badenoch, the UK trade minister, hailed the agreement
as“a huge testament to our trading relationship,” speaking of the
two countries.
Badenoch said this is the third time the UK has worked with
Türkiye to secure the future of a sustainable large-scale transport
project.
“I'm absolutely delighted that we are seeing yet another huge
deal between the UK and Türkiye with €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) of
finance for what we believe is going to be a transformative railway
between Yerkoy and Kayseri,” she said.
Badenoch said the new railway line will also help Turkey expand
its low-carbon railway network, saying:“It will reduce congestion
and it's going to cut net carbon emissions on the Yerkoy-Kayseri
route by over 6,500 tons of CO2 per year.”
Badenoch said the project will be implemented by a joint venture
of Turkish firms Dogus Construction, Celikler, and Ozkar, which
were also the main contractors for the Ankara-Sivas High-Speed
Railroad.
She added that Türkiye“presents huge opportunities for UK
businesses,” with its large economy and strategic location.
