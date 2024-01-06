Center For Ukrainian Refugees Shuts Down In Moldova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The temporary crisis response center set up in the village of Palanca in the east of Moldova, which used to house displaced Ukrainians, ceased operations this week.

That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

"The temporary aid center for refugees from Ukraine, located near the checkpoint in Palanca on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, has shut down," the Moldovan General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations reported on January 6.

The center was reportedly closed on January 4. Now the inspectorate staff are dismantling the temporary camp, which was set up near the checkpoint at the outset of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The inspectorate noted that the center had been deployed on February 24, 2022. Since then, it has processed over 9,200 refugees from Ukraine and hosted more than 6,200. The stable and safe operations at the camp were ensured by migration inspectors, carabineers, and rescuers.

"From the first days of the war in Ukraine, refugees received help here. People were accommodated, offered food, medical care, and assistance in settling in Moldova," the General Inspectorate noted.

Photo: NewsMaker