Azerbaijan Names Number Of International Observers For Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Appeals to observe
the early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7 were
received from 72 international observers from 19 countries,
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC)
Mazahir Panahov said at today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.
Panahov noted that all these appeals received a positive
response.
He also said that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions
and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) has already sent information about
the participation of 37 observers, the CIS Parliamentary Assembly -
about 17, Türkiye - five, and CIS - nine observers.
Besides, according to Panahov, an observation mission led by the
Chairman of the Georgian CEC also sent information.
In addition, the Azerbaijani CEC accredited 228 local observers.
including 92 - on their own initiative, 10 - representatives of
NGOs and 126 - observers from the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) with
special permission.
The Azerbaijani CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham
Aliyev, nominated by the YAP, for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission
approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani
Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party
to become candidates for the upcoming election.
On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been
approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the
presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the
self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the
election.
The CEC meeting held today registered the candidacies of Zahid
Oruj and Razi Nurullayev for the post of president.
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
