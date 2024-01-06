               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


1/6/2024 10:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Tren reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

December 25

1.7

January 1 2024*

1.7

December 26

1.7

January 2 2024*

1.7

December 27

1.7

January 3 2024*

1.7

December 28

1.7

January 4 2024*

1.7

December 29

1.7

January 5 2024*

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0018 manat and amounted to 1.8766 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

December 25

1.8714

January 1 2024*

1.8766

December 26

1.8737

January 2 2024*

1.8766

December 27

1.8771

January 3 2024*

1.8766

December 28

1.8888

January 4 2024*

1.8766

December 29

1.8811

January 5 2024*

1.8766

Average rate per week

1.8784

Average rate per week

1.8766

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

December 25

0.0185

January 1 2024*

0.0188

December 26

0.0186

January 2 2024*

0.0188

December 27

0.0185

January 3 2024*

0.0188

December 28

0.0187

January 4 2024*

0.0188

December 29

0.0188

January 5 2024*

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.0186

Average rate per week

0.0188

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0576 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

December 25

0.0581

January 1 2024*

0.0576

December 26

0.0581

January 2 2024*

0.0576

December 27

0.0580

January 3 2024*

0.0576

December 28

0.0578

January 4 2024*

0.0576

December 29

0.0576

January 5 2024*

0.0576

Average rate per week

0.0579

Average rate per week

0.0576

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

