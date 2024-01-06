Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official
exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Tren reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
1 US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US
dollar
|
December 25
|
1.7
|
January 1 2024*
|
1.7
|
December 26
|
1.7
|
January 2 2024*
|
1.7
|
December 27
|
1.7
|
January 3 2024*
|
1.7
|
December 28
|
1.7
|
January 4 2024*
|
1.7
|
December 29
|
1.7
|
January 5 2024*
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
According to the results of this week, the official exchange
rate of the manat against the euro remained unchanged. The weighted
average exchange rate decreased by 0.0018 manat and amounted to
1.8766 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
December 25
|
1.8714
|
January 1 2024*
|
1.8766
|
December 26
|
1.8737
|
January 2 2024*
|
1.8766
|
December 27
|
1.8771
|
January 3 2024*
|
1.8766
|
December 28
|
1.8888
|
January 4 2024*
|
1.8766
|
December 29
|
1.8811
|
January 5 2024*
|
1.8766
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8784
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8766
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Russian ruble remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange
rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per
ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian
ruble
|
December 25
|
0.0185
|
January 1 2024*
|
0.0188
|
December 26
|
0.0186
|
January 2 2024*
|
0.0188
|
December 27
|
0.0185
|
January 3 2024*
|
0.0188
|
December 28
|
0.0187
|
January 4 2024*
|
0.0188
|
December 29
|
0.0188
|
January 5 2024*
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0186
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate
decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0576 manat per
lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish
lira
|
December 25
|
0.0581
|
January 1 2024*
|
0.0576
|
December 26
|
0.0581
|
January 2 2024*
|
0.0576
|
December 27
|
0.0580
|
January 3 2024*
|
0.0576
|
December 28
|
0.0578
|
January 4 2024*
|
0.0576
|
December 29
|
0.0576
|
January 5 2024*
|
0.0576
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0579
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0576
*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate
is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30,
2023).
