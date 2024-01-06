Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Tren reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar December 25 1.7 January 1 2024* 1.7 December 26 1.7 January 2 2024* 1.7 December 27 1.7 January 3 2024* 1.7 December 28 1.7 January 4 2024* 1.7 December 29 1.7 January 5 2024* 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0018 manat and amounted to 1.8766 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro December 25 1.8714 January 1 2024* 1.8766 December 26 1.8737 January 2 2024* 1.8766 December 27 1.8771 January 3 2024* 1.8766 December 28 1.8888 January 4 2024* 1.8766 December 29 1.8811 January 5 2024* 1.8766 Average rate per week 1.8784 Average rate per week 1.8766

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble December 25 0.0185 January 1 2024* 0.0188 December 26 0.0186 January 2 2024* 0.0188 December 27 0.0185 January 3 2024* 0.0188 December 28 0.0187 January 4 2024* 0.0188 December 29 0.0188 January 5 2024* 0.0188 Average rate per week 0.0186 Average rate per week 0.0188

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0576 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira December 25 0.0581 January 1 2024* 0.0576 December 26 0.0581 January 2 2024* 0.0576 December 27 0.0580 January 3 2024* 0.0576 December 28 0.0578 January 4 2024* 0.0576 December 29 0.0576 January 5 2024* 0.0576 Average rate per week 0.0579 Average rate per week 0.0576

*Due to the holiday period in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate is based on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023).

