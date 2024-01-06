               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Rises To 22,722


1/6/2024 10:03:01 AM

Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's relentless war on the Gaza Strip soared to 22,722 Saturday with more massacres reported as the aggression enters its fourth month, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
It said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces carried out 12 massacres in the last 24 hours in which 122 people were killed and 256 were injured.

