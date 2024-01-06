Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Rises To 22,722

Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's relentless war on the Gaza Strip soared to 22,722 Saturday with more massacres reported as the aggression enters its fourth month, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces carried out 12 massacres in the last 24 hours in which 122 people were killed and 256 were injured.

