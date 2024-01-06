(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) All set for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award Winners' Ceremony



Moaza Al Marri: The current edition is the largest in terms of the number of nominees and winners





Moaza Al Marri, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, affirmed that the Award's Secretariat, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, and Chairman of the Olympic Committee, has completed all preparations for the grand ceremony. The event will honor the creative winners, including individuals, athletes, youth, and institutions, from the 12th edition of the award, the largest in terms of both the number of nominees and the 30 winners across various categories, representing the UAE, the Arab world, and the globe.



'Under the supervision and guidance of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, all arrangements for the grand ceremony scheduled for January 10th are set and ready. The event will be watched by millions through UAE and Arab TV channels. The winners will receive well-deserved recognition commensurate with their significant international sporting achievements, starting from their arrival at the airport until their departure. They will proudly carry the award's medal and unforgettable memories from the land of creativity and initiatives that emanate from the United Arab Emirates to the world.' Her Excellency said.



'The current edition witnessed a significant increase in the number of candidates, reaching 545, a 33% increase from the previous edition. The submitted applications revealed substantial development in the level of achievements and the adoption of innovative mechanisms and initiatives that elevate sporting efforts universally. This brings us joy and underscores the legacy that the award contributes to sports in the UAE, the Arab world, and the globe. The current edition is also marked by the issuance of the first-ever commemorative coin featuring the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the patron of the award. Additionally, a new category was introduced to honor creative Arab youth.' Al Marri added.



'The success achieved by the award in each edition serves as an incentive for us to continue our efforts, offering new and distinctive contributions to solidify the approach of creativity in the realm of sports.' Al Marri concluded.



