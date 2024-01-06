One Worker Injured In Blast At Bulk Ice Producing Factory In Nagpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Jan 6 (IANS) At least one person was reported injured when a massive blast ripped through a bulk ice producer, Balaji Ice Factory in Uppalwadi area of the city around 5.30 p.m., here on Saturday, an official said.

The impact of the blast, reportedly triggered by a leak in an ammonia gas tank, was so powerful that it shattered window panes of homes in the vicinity and damaged a couple of vehicles parked nearby, sparking panic among the locals.

The stench of the ammonia gas overwhelmed rescue teams which rushed there and they used face-masks to enter the factory precincts.

Many people living around also started moving out to safer locations to avoid suffocation and breathlessness, as per preliminary reports.

An industry expert said that the factory authorities may not have followed the prescribed norms in handling ammonia gas along with proper safety precautions that may have led to the huge explosion.

