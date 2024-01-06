Karnataka: Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari Released; Hindu Activists Celebrate (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 6 (IANS) Nine days after his arrest, Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari was released on Saturday from prison in Hubballi city of Karnataka where Hindu activists gathered in large numbers outside the prison to celebrate the former's release.

The Hindu activists put garlands around Poojari's neck and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as well as gave him the photograph of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

BJP MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Mahesh Tenginakai, members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) and BJP corporators were present outside the prison to welcome the arrested Kar Sevak.

Poojari said that he is not deterred by his arrest and would go to Ayodhya on January 19 to participate in the celebration of the inaugural event of Ram Mandir.

A court in Hubballi has granted conditional bail to Poojari in connection with a 31-year-old case during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Karnataka BJP unit had launched a series of protests across the state and started campaigns condemning Poojari's arrest while demanding his immediate release from prison.

The arrest of Poojari had led to a war of words between the Congress government and Opposition BJP in Karnataka.

