Flash News: OKX Announces Support For BRC-20 Jubilee Upgrade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 6, 2024.

OKX Announces Support for BRC-20 Jubilee Upgrade



OKX today announced that it has implemented the BRC-20 Jubilee upgrade, which took place at block height #824,544 on January 5, 2024. The upgrade aims to bring enhanced features and improvements to the BRC-20 network.

The trading of ORDI, SATS and all other BRC-20 tokens on OKX were not affected during the network upgrade. Further details can be found here .



