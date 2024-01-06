BJP Will Win In Haryana For 3Rd Time In Row: Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Panchkula (Haryana), Jan 6 (IANS) BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Saturday said the saffron party will come to power in Haryana for the third time in a row.

Speaking at a roadshow organised here, Nadda said that by 2027, India would become the world's third-largest economic power.

During the roadshow, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state unit BJP chief Nayab Saini accompanied Nadda.

On both sides of the road, a large number of people were standing to welcome their leaders with cheers and slogans.

The roadshow concluded with the leaders paying homage at the statue of Major Sandeep Shankla, who was honoured with Ashok Chakra.

Later, Nadda expressed confidence that the state government has been implementing policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government effectively.

He acknowledged the efforts of the government in ensuring that no one is deprived of the benefits of ration, housing, and health schemes.

He also praised the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme initiated by Chief Minister Khattar, saying it has brought a revolutionary change by eliminating the need for people to run around offices.

"Instead, the government is reaching out to the people directly."

Speaking about the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana, Nadda appreciated the developmental initiatives taken by the Chief Minister during the yatra.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming welcome received in Haryana after the BJP's victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

He hoped the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming general elections.

Nadda cited an article in a well-known Chinese media outlet Global Times that praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, stating "India is accelerating at a faster pace".

"Today, India is making decisions based on its terms and in the interest of the country, rather than compromising with foreign policies."

He highlighted various welfare schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Housing Schemes, attributing the upliftment of 13.5 crore people above the poverty line to the excellent policies of the PM Modi-led government.

