United Cup: China's Zheng Qinwen Channels A Calm Mindset To Overcome Obstacles In Season-Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) Battling greater expectations, illness and a slew of top players, rising Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen weathered a torrid season-opening United Cup mixed teams competition by calmly focusing on "becoming the best version of myself".

At a career-high world ranking of 14, Zheng is China's top-ranked women's singles player after a breakout season last year. The 21-year-old lived up to the hype in the mixed teams United Cup in Perth when she stunned Wimbledon champion and world No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in her opener.

The upset inspired China to an impressive sweep over the highly fancied Czech Republic to kick-start their quarterfinal run, reports Xinhua.

"It was just a normal match for me," Zheng said after beating Vondrousova. "It doesn't matter who I face. I'm happy with the win and excited for my team."

The victory only focused more spotlight on Zheng, who has been billed as a Grand Slam contender and she looms as a dark horse at the upcoming Australian Open.

In Perth, a confident Zheng was content with the growing media attention and at ease dealing with her ever-increasing number of fans.

When the legendary Novak Djokovic made an unexpected appearance during China's press conference, Zheng stole the show when she quipped: "Idol! Please don't go! I haven't got your signature yet."

Her innate vivaciousness lightened up the atmosphere among seasoned tennis scribes, many of whom had a glimpse of Zheng's infectious personality for the first time.

But it wasn't all rosy for Zheng, who was affected by rhinitis which causes nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itching.

Zheng had a reality check when she fell in straight sets to world No.1 Iga Swiatek in China's quarterfinal loss to Poland. "I really felt pretty good on the court, but unfortunately, my physical condition was not solid enough to match up with such a good state," Zheng told Xinhua about her defeat to Swiatek. "It's nothing about regrets. I just couldn't breathe well."

She also was unable to lift China over the line against Serbia in the decisive mixed doubles as she went toe-to-toe with her hero Djokovic.

"When I played against the Serbian team, I felt that I could do better, especially in the mixed doubles," Zheng said.

Against Serbia in the mixed doubles, Zheng suddenly rushed off the court before the first set concluded due to feeling "a little dizzy".

"Following these days, the cold did not get better but gradually worsened and I went through the United Cup matches with it," Zheng said. "But my feeling is still there and my form is good. I hope to recover as soon as possible and devote myself to the next training."

Zheng overcame the obstacles as she ground through the taxing schedule and learned valuable lessons along the way. "Playing doubles (against) Djokovic actually helped me a lot," Zheng said. "Because compared to watching his matches from a distance or on video, it's a different experience when you compete with him on court.

"No matter his technical movements or any other aspect, they are all in the zone. When playing against him, I did feel the pressure coming from this history-maker."

After a breakout 2023, which was highlighted by a spectacular U.S. Open quarterfinal run underlining her Grand Slam title potential, Zheng will be expected to rise to another level. But she has had a significant change after unexpectedly parting ways with coach Wim Fissette. Zheng, however, should be unruffled by the volatile nature of professional tennis having sought a composed mentality.

"At the beginning of last year, I was in a very impetuous condition. But later, I gradually began talking to myself and render myself in a very relaxed state," Zheng recalled.

She discovered a certain "connection" between the players' on- and off-court mental states - that if they remain calm while away from tennis, they can have more patience during matches. "I'm trying to keep myself calm and stable but at the same time, I don't want to lose my aggressiveness on the court," Zheng said. "I'm still working on becoming the best version of myself."

With former coach Pere Riba back by her side, Zheng might just be able to begin the season with a statement at the Australian Open starting on Jan. 14.

A strong showing could see her rise into the world's top 10 for the first time. "Definitely," Zheng said when asked if she could reach the top 10. But she also noted that rankings are no longer a priority for her right now, as she preferred to "focus on every day".

"I want to play every game well and bring out what I want to play in each game," Zheng said. "Where there is a process, there comes a result."

