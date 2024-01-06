MPU's 2024 Open Day Showcased Outstanding Teaching And Research Achievements With Enthusiastic Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, January 6 - The“Macao Polytechnic University Open Day 2024” was held on 6 January and has showcased the characteristics of the University's educational approach, information on degree programmes, achievements in teaching and research, social services, and achievements as a result of international cooperation. This was done through a series of activities such as degree programme seminars, guidance sessions for further studies, thematic exhibitions, campus tours, workshops, experiential sessions as well as exchange sessions with graduates. The Open Day has attracted nearly 3000 participants, including recent high school graduates, elites, students and parents, making a very lively event.

The opening ceremony of the“Macao Polytechnic University Open Day 2024” started at 14:30 in the auditorium of the University. It was officiated by the Deputy Director of the Higher Education Division of the Education and Youth Affairs Department from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Xu Zhiping; Head of the Department of Tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR Government, Carlos Roberto Xavier; Acting Rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), Vivian Lei; as well as the principals and representatives of 30 secondary schools in Macao, lending it a vibrant atmosphere.

Vivian Lei stated in the speech that MPU is an applied, comprehensive, and public university. With the support of the national and Macao SAR Government, the MPU aligns with Macao's strategic positioning of "One Centre, One Platform, One Base" and the "1+4" strategy for moderate economic diversification; it adopts an interdisciplinary and comprehensive educational approach and offers a range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programmes aimed at cultivating outstanding talents in“loving the motherland and loving Macao”. The educational quality of MPU, and its excellence in academic accreditation and teaching and research has been recognised nationally and internationally. With its quality teaching and research, the University has received numerous international and national awards, including the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award; being the first and only university in Macao to have secured the“National Teaching Achievement Award” twice in a row as presented by the Ministry of Education every four years; being the university to have received the“Asia-Pacific Quality Award” three times from the Asia-Pacific Quality Network; and being selected as one of the top eight finalists for the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2023 for the award of“Excellence and Innovation in the Arts”. In the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2023, Macao Polytechnic University ranked 101 to 200th in the categories of Sustainable Cities and Communities as well as Decent Work and Economic Growth, 100 places higher than last year, fully demonstrating the efforts of MPU in promoting sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities, which have been recognised internationally. In terms of research, MPU continues to promote scientific research and innovation by leveraging its academic strengths, contributing to the social development of Macao with the intellectual power of higher education, and supporting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Secondary school students who attended the Open Day said that they have already applied for MPU's degree programme and that the Open Day has provided opportunity to learn more about the programme curriculum, the student exchange programme and its teaching and research achievements. They have also experienced the life of a university student and the diverse campus culture. During the Open Day, students, parents and visitors from all sectors of the community participated in a series of activities, which included programme seminars, guidance sessions for further studies, campus tours, experience sharing in IT innovation, medical and nursing practices and demonstrations, physical fitness tests, simultaneous interpretation sessions, music performances, art exploration workshops, displays of students' artwork, career planning, professional experiential activities, as well as sharing sessions with graduates.

Secondary school principals and representatives who officiated the opening ceremony of the Open Day came from Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Lou Hau High School, Our Lady of Fatima Girls' School, Escola Tong Sin Tong, Pui Ching Middle School, Pooi To Middle School, Lingnan Middle School, Escola São João de Brito, Kwong Tai Middle School, Kao Yip Middle School, Escola Xin Hua, Escola Tong Nam, Fong Chong School of Taipa, Escola Estrela do Mar, Escola Seong Fan da Associação Comercial de Macau, Escola dos Moradores de Macau, the Affiliated School of the University of Macau, Macau Baptist College, Escola Portuguesa de Macau, Hou Kong Middle School, Yuet Wah College, Saint Paul School Macau, Colégio Diocesano de São José (3), Colégio Diocesano de São José (5), Colégio Diocesano de São José (6), Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai, Keang Peng School, and Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College, among others.

MPU's degree programmes have gained popularity among local and international students and the programmes which are open for admission cover the areas of Information Technology, Health Sciences and Sports, Languages and Translation, Arts and Creativity, Social Services & Culture, as well as Business and Management. The undergraduate programmes of MPU which are now open for admission for the academic year 2024/2025 include: Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Physical Education, Nursing, Pharmacy Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Speech-Language Therapy, Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpretation, Chinese-English Translation and Interpretation, International Chinese Language Education, Portuguese Language, Design, Music, Visual Art, Media Arts, Social Work, Public Administration, Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations, Accounting, E-commerce, Management, Marketing, and Gaming and Recreation Management. The postgraduate programmes which are open for admission include Big Data and the Internet of Things, Computer Applied Technology, Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery, Educational Technology and Innovation, Nursing, Sports and Physical Education, Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting, Portuguese, Interdisciplinary Arts, Education in Cultural Communication and Education, Public Administration, Public Policy, Cultural Heritage and Anthropology, Finance with Data Analytics, and Business Administration, among others. For enquiries, please contact the MPU Registry at 8599 6111/6149. For more information about admission and scholarships, please visit mpu/local or WeChat mpuadmission.