ED Officials Attack: Lookout Notice Issued Against TMC Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a lookout notice against Sheikh Shahjahan, the Trinamool Congress leader and the alleged mastermind behind attack on central agency officials in North 24 Parganas district.

The ED has instructed all the airport authorities and border guard agencies to be on alert.

Source said that the lookout notice has been issued in anticipation that Shahjahan, along with his family members may try to escape abroad, especially to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The ED has specially requested the BSF to alert their border outposts at Indo-Bangladesh bordering districts in North 24 Parganas district, considering that Shahjahan's residence and the place of attack is close to the international border.

Sources said that Shahjahan owns several houses not only in Sandeshkhali and North 24 Pargans district, but in Kolkata as well. The ED has also not ruled out the possibility of Shahajahan hiding in any of these houses along with his family members.

Purportedly, an audio clip of Sheikh Shahjahan has also surfaced in which he is allegedly appealing to TMC leadership in Sandeshkhali area not to take central agencies like CBI and ED seriously,“as sensible people understand what kind of conspiracy has been hatched against him.”

In the audio clip, he allegedly also said "Sheikh Shahjahan cannot be kept under control for long."

The authenticity of the audio clip could be ascertained as of now.

--IANS

src/dan