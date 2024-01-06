Ukraine Confirms Attack On Saky Airfield In Crimea

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Jan 6 (IANS) The Ukrainian forces carried out missile strikes on a military airfield near the Crimean town of Saky, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported on Saturday, citing Mykola Oleschuk, a commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Russian command post in Crimea was hit in an attack, Oleschuk said, without giving other details.

Late on Friday, local media reported that explosions were heard in the Saky and Yevpatoria areas of Crimea. Traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily halted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saky airfield is home to the 43rd Independent Naval Assault Aviation Regiment, which operates Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters, according to media reports.

--IANS

int/khz