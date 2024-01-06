Delhi Witnesses Third Consecutive Day Of Chilling Cold, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday grappled with another harsh cold day to severe cold day for the third day in a row, accompanied by mainly clear sky during daylight hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature reached 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal for this time of year.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to register in the 'very poor' category at numerous monitoring stations.

IMD forecasts indicate that the city is likely to witness another cold day on Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

The IMD in its bulletin said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday and Sunday and cold day conditions on January 8.

In the midst of the cold spell, the air quality at Anand Vihar plummeted in the "severe" category with PM 10 at 409 and PM 2.5 at 397, in the“very poor” category, while the CO reached 125 and NO2 at 112, both, in the "moderate" levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI at ITO also remained in 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 reaching at 315 and PM 10 at 185 or 'moderate'. The CO was recorded at 80 or 'satisfactory'.

However, the PM 2.5 at Punjabi Bagh also reached 418, and PM 10 at 404, both in a“severe” category. The air quality at Jahangirpuri monitoring station entered into 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 408 and PM 10 402.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport station plummeted with PM 2.5 at 333, in the very poor category while PM 10 was at 189, in the moderate levels.

