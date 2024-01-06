Egypt: President El-Sisi Inspects The International City For Olympic Games, Meets National Football Team

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected Egypt International City for Olympic Games in the New Administrative Capital. The President also met with the national football team, which is in the process of training to prepare for its participation in the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. President El-Sisi stressed the need for the team to exert every effort to please the Egyptian fans.
