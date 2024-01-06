               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Eartquake-Hit Japan


1/6/2024 9:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Japan regarding the loss of life as a result of the earthquake, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Japan. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones in this disaster, and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote on its page on X.

The death toll from earthquakes in the central part of Japan reached 92.

As many as 242 people are missing, and more than 250 people suffered injuries of various severity.

