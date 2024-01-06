Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Eartquake-Hit Japan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Japan regarding the loss
of life as a result of the earthquake, Trend reports.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused
by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Japan. We extend heartfelt
condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones in
this disaster, and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the
ministry wrote on its page on X.
The death toll from earthquakes in the central part of Japan
reached 92.
As many as 242 people are missing, and more than 250 people
suffered injuries of various severity.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.