Azerbaijani CEC Registers More Candidates To Participate In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered the
candidacy of two more people to participate in the presidential
election, Trend reports.
Today's meeting of the commission has discussed the registration
of presidential candidates Zahid Oruj and Razi Nurullayev.
Their candidacies were put up for voting and registered.
Thus, the number of registered presidential candidates has
reached three.
CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated
by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission
approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad
Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani
Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party
to become candidates for the upcoming election.
On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman
Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been
approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the
presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the
self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the
election.
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN06012024000187011040ID1107690716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.