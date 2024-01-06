CEC Reveals Number Of Polling Stations For Azerbaijani Citizens Abroad To Participate In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The number of
polling stations created for voting in foreign countries and
registered at the consulate on the day of the early presidential
election in Azerbaijan has been announced, Trend reports.
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC that 49 polling
stations have been created in 37 countries for voting abroad.
The deadline for creating polling stations for voting in foreign
countries and with consular registration expires on January 7.
The stations must be created by the heads of diplomatic missions
or consular departments of Azerbaijan in the territories where
voters are located no less than 30 days before voting day (until
January 8, 2024).
Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
