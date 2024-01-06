Pivnichne Airstrikes: Casualty Toll Rises, Three Houses Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia's latest airstrikes on the settlement of Pivnichne in Donetsk region, another civilian was reported as injured. Three houses have been destroyed.
That's according to Vadym Filashkin , the head of the Donetsk region's military administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"One dead and another wounded – this is the updated report on the airstrikes targeting Pivnichne in the Toretsk community. I would like to remind you that this morning, the Russians dropped two bombs on the village, hitting two apartment blocks. A 63-year-old woman died on the spot. A 79-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital," he said.
on Crimea: intelligence says death of Russia's General Staff chief not confirme
Also, according to Filashkin, three houses were partially destroyed as a result of the Russian airstrike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, today the Russian invasion forces launched two airstrikes on a village in Donetsk region, as a result of which a person was killed.
