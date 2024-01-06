Ukraine's Intel Comments On Likelihood Of Russia's Resumed Offensive On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's security and defense forces are aware of the current situation on the country's borders with Russia, Belarus, and other countries and are preparing an appropriate response, asking residents not to panic over reports of Russia's possible offensive in Kharkiv region in the near future.

That's according to Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, who spoke on the air of Radio NV , reports Ukrinform.

"Ukraine today has maximum information on what is happening on Ukraine's borders with Russia, Belarus, and other countries. Of course, we actively exchange intelligence with our partners, and all realistic and most relevant information is known to our partners and, of course, to the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces. An appropriate response is being prepared," Yusov said.

Russia may soon resume offensive effort in Kharkiv region - ISW

He added that certain media efforts are being executed "either in the enemy interest or within the framework of actual freedom of speech and normal information policy."

"But we must react soberly to this, and not give in to some panicky moods," emphasized the GUR spokesman.

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, Russian forces may step up their efforts to capture Kupiansk in the coming weeks, with forces amassed in that area being less degraded than those advancing elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.