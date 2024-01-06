Azerbaijani CEC Registers More Candidates To Participate In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered the candidacy of two more people to participate in the presidential election, Azernews reports.

Today's meeting of the commission has discussed the registration of presidential candidates Zahid Oruj and Razi Nurullayev.

Their candidacies were put up for voting and registered.

Thus, the number of registered presidential candidates has reached three.

CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Later, at the CEC session held on December 21, the commission approved the self-nominated candidates of Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa of the Great Order Party, Elshad Musayev of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party and Razi Nurullayev of the National Front Party to become candidates for the upcoming election.

On Dec. 26, self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samedov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzadeh, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibeyli have been approved by the CEC to put up their candidacies for the presidential election. Also, on December 30, the CEC approved the self-nominated Namizad Safarov to put up his candidacy for the election.

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.