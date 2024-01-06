Palestinian Presidency Warns Against Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian presidency warned Saturday against the continuation of the Israeli occupation forces' aggression and increased random settlements in the West Bank.

At a time when the occupation is escalating against Palestinians and commits genocide in the Gaza Strip, they are also "silently" annexing in the West Bank by raising the number of random settlements and the forced displacement of the Palestinian population, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said in a press statement.

This policy, which runs counter to all international legitimacy's resolutions, topped with resolution 2334, will not impose a status quo on Palestinians as they determine their future, Abu Rudeina said.

He stressed the necessity of an immediate intervention by the US Administration to force the occupation to immediately halt its aggression, indicating that the continuation of this policy would achieve neither security nor stability to anyone in Palestine or the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli NGO "Peace Now" movement said in a report Saturday the number of random settlements and roads serving settlers has risen in the West Bank in an unprecedented manner since the beginning of this aggression against Gaza three months ago. (end)

