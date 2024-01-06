US Offers $10 Million Reward For Information On Accused Hamas Financiers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The US Department of State has announced a $10 million reward for providing information about five financial supporters of Hamas. The department issued a statement on Friday, stating that these individuals have been designated as“terrorists” by the US government. According to the statement, some individuals reside in Sudan and Turkey.

The US Department of State has identified these individuals as Abdulbasit Hamza Al-Hasan Khayr, Kamal Sharif Al-Shawa, Ahmad Sado Jahlub, Walid Muhammad Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Abdul Dayim Nasrallah.

Furthermore, the US Department of State emphasized that these rewards are offered for information regarding any significant sources, financial facilitators of Hamas, companies supplying dual-use technologies to Hamas, and lucrative criminal schemes benefiting Hamas.

It is reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to meet with Israeli officials, Palestinian authorities in the West Bank, and five Arab countries: Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

This comes amid international reactions to the ceasefire in Gaza being breached and human rights violations by Israel. Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have continued since the beginning of the conflict.

According to reports, since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, 22,600 individuals, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

