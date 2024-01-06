Hezbollah And Israel Exchange Fire Amid Growing Gaza War Spillover Fears

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Smoke billows on the hills of Ramim Ridge in Upper Galilee in northern Israel near the Lebanon border on January 2, 2024, following rocket fire from southern Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)

On Saturday, there were reports of 40 rockets being fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

The Israeli Times reported that 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering sirens in about 90 Israeli border neighbourhoods due to concerns of possible drone infiltration.

The report also said that despite the widespread alerts, no unmanned aircraft or missiles were fired into other northern areas.

The Israeli army claims to have launched an attack on a terrorist cell in southern Lebanon responsible for launching some of the missiles. There have been no reported casualties so far.

At the same time, Palestinian media also reported Israeli artillery strikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza and heavy clashes with Palestinian militants.

Yuval Galant, Israel's Defense Minister, warned that time is running out for diplomatic efforts to end tensions between his country and the Hezbollah militia group in Lebanon.

Galant made these statements during a visit to an Israeli army base in the north of the country on Friday.

He said,“We prefer a diplomatic agreement, but we are getting close to a point where the hourglass may tip over.”

The statements from The Times of Israel suggest that Israel might launch a significant military operation against the group supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon. Concerns about the conflict spreading into Lebanon have grown, especially after the killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram