Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 22,722: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 6 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip rose to 22,722, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 122 Palestinians and wounded 256 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

This brings the total number of deaths to 22,722 and injuries to 58,166 since October 7, 2023.

Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on Saturday said their forces raided an area in Gaza City from which fire was fired during the past few days.

Adraee added that the forces found inside a clinic bags belonging to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees which were used by the Hamas movement to hide military jackets, while rocket-propelled grenade launchers, Kalashnikov rifles, and ammunition were found in a nearby building.

