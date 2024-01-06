Hansa Biopharma Provides Update On Business And Key Financials Ahead Of The JP Morgan Healthcare Conference



Strong revenue generation in Q4 2023, including SEK 43m in Idefirix®

product sales supported by growth in new markets such as U.K., Germany, and Spain

Encouraging first results from first-in-human trial of HNSA-5487,

Hansa's lead candidate from the NiceR program for repeat dosing Initiation of phase 1b trial of imlifidase as pre-treatment to Sarepta's SRP-9001 in DMD



LUND, Sweden, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced a business update for the fourth quarter of 2023 and certain preliminary, unaudited key financials for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said: "Hansa enters 2024 in a strong position to successfully execute on our key priorities. I am particularly encouraged by the strong commercial performance of Idefirix® in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the continued progress we have achieved across our pipeline, with positive phase 2 data read-outs in several potential new indications for imlifidase as well as a positive first-in-human trial of HNSA-5487, Hansa's lead candidate in the Novel Immunoglobulin Cleaving Enzymes for Repeat Dosing (NiceR) program. We also continue to expand access to imlifidase for highly sensitized kidney transplant patients through a new commercial partnership with NewBridge in the MENA region. Finally, in December 2023 the first clinical study with imlifidase as a pre-treatment to Sarepta's SRP-9001 gene therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) was initiated."

Business Update

Strong commercial performance in the fourth quarter of 2023

Hansa expects to report total fourth quarter revenue of SEK 50m consisting of SEK 43m in product sales and SEK 7m in revenue recognition mainly under the agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics. Product sales is driven by growth in new markets such as U.K., Germany, and Spain.



Commercial partnership with NewBridge in the MENA region

Hansa and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals have formed a partnership to enable supply of Hansa's novel treatment Idefirix® to kidney transplant patients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) trough NewBridge's capabilities. The new collaboration is rooted in the existing European conditional marketing authorization for Idefirix and pending application for marketing authorization in the respective MENA markets for desensitization treatment in kidney transplantation.

US ConfIdeS phase 3 trial (kidney transplantion): 101 patients have been enrolled with close to 2/3 of 64 targeted patients randomized

in the pivotal U.S. open label, randomized, controlled trial of imlifidase in kidney transplantion.









GOOD-IDES-02 phase 3 (anti-GBM disease):

16 of 50 targeted patients enrolled in this global pivotal phase 3 trial in anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) disease. Completion of enrollment is expected in 2025.









Investigator-initiated phase 2 trial (ANCA-associated vasculitis):

3 of 10 targeted patients enrolled.









NICE-01 phase 1 (HNSA-5487): Following positive results from the first-in-human trial of HNSA-5487, the lead candidate from the NiceR program for repeat dosing, analysis of additional exploratory endpoints on IgG recovery and immunogenicity is being conducted. The analysis is expected to be complete in 2024 and will help determine further clinical development, including selection of indications.









SRP-9001-104 phase 1b trial (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, DMD): The first clinical study with imlifidase as a pre-treatment to Sarepta's SRP-9001 gene therapy in DMD was initiated mid-December 2023. First patient is expected to be dosed in due course.

Key Financials (preliminary, unaudited)