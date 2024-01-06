No Republic Day Parade On Synthetic Track: Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that Republic Day parade will not be held in any ground with synthetic track.

The Chief Minister said during the functions to commemorate Republic Day on January 26, the parades will be organised only on the grounds or stadiums without synthetic athletic tracks.

He said during the parade a number of tableaus and other events are organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and country.

Mann said during the functions the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade cause damage to the track.

He said that the damage caused to track causes lot of inconvenience to the players which is not justifiable.

“To avoid this, the government has consciously taken a decision to not hold the Republic Day parade in any stadium with the synthetic parade,” the Chief Minister said.

He said it would help in promotion of sporting activity in the state.

