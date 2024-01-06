CPI-M Legislator Makes ‘Personal Attack’ On Kerala Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) CPI-M legislator M.M. Mani on Saturday launched 'personal attack' against the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan by calling him a 'stinkard'.

“Khan is a stinkard. He is not doing his job,” said Mani.

Mani -- a former minister -- is known for his loose tongue which has landed him in trouble, including a few days in jail.

There have been allegations and counter-allegations going on between the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan since the last few months over the administrative issues in the state.

Mani, while speaking at a party meeting, slammed Khan over holding on to bills and not signing them on time.

He said that Khan is holding a bill -- pertaining to amendments of land rules – while Idukki district is getting affected due to this and is causing hiccups to those who are having problems in regularising ownership of their land.

Khan has also been invited to the hilly district of Idukki on Tuesday by the traders' body to attend a function and Mani has expressed displeasure against the traders body for inviting Khan.

Mani represents the Udumbuchola assembly constituency in Idukki district since 2016 and has also been Electricity Minister in the first Vijayan cabinet (2016-21).

