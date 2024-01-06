Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Shooting Federation Chairperson Duaij Al-Otaibi declares Kuwait-hosted Asian Shooting Shotgun Tournament is due to kick off in the country next Saturday.

ABU DHABI -- UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announces a cabinet reshuffle.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwait oil dropped by 93 cents to settle at USD 79.80 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 80.73 pb on Thursday.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese resistance unleashes a salvo of 60 rockets in the direction of an Israeli military outpost in the occupied Palestinian territories and the foe gunners bombard targets in southern Lebanon. (end) rk