Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Japan


1/6/2024 8:09:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Japan.

Azernews reports that the condolence text was shared on the official "X" account of the ministry.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction recorded as a result of the earthquake in Japan's Noto Peninsula. "We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in this tragedy, and we wish recovery to those who were injured," the ministry said.

It should be noted that a series of earthquakes have been recorded in Japan since January 1. According to the latest information released by the official bodies of Japan, the number of dead as a result of the natural disaster reached 126, and at least 516 people were injured.

