Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its
condolences to Japan.
Azernews reports that the condolence text was shared on the
official "X" account of the ministry.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction
recorded as a result of the earthquake in Japan's Noto Peninsula.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of
those who died in this tragedy, and we wish recovery to those who
were injured," the ministry said.
It should be noted that a series of earthquakes have been
recorded in Japan since January 1. According to the latest
information released by the official bodies of Japan, the number of
dead as a result of the natural disaster reached 126, and at least
516 people were injured.
